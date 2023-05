(KRON) — Three people were injured in a shooting in West Oakland Wednesday evening, the Oakland Police Department said.

The shooting happened at 27th Street and Market Street just before 6 p.m., OPD said. All three victims were hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The address of the shooting is just blocks away from McClymonds High School.

OPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call (510) 238-3426.