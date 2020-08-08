3 juvenile suspects arrested in connection to Alameda shooting, investigation ongoing

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Three juvenile suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Alameda on Friday have been arrested, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Authorities responded to the area of the 2300 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find multiple shell casings in the street and on the sidewalk.

Investigators later learned that an altercation between multiple people ‘escalated into several rounds being fired from multiple firearms.’

Officials say one person involved was shot in the leg and self-transported to the hospital.

A woman in the area was struck by shrapnel, however, she did not receive medical attention as her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police have also identified additional victims, including a mother driving by the scene whose vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Officials say the bullet almost hit her 2-year-old child but instead hit her drivers’s seat. They were not injured.

Authorities have since arrested three juveniles believed to have fired weapons, in addition to recovered firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Officials say it remains early in the investigation to determine whether the recovered weapons were involved in the crime.

The police department continues to investigate with the help of Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department.

More information will be released as the investigators learn more.

