(KRON) — Four suspects, including three juveniles and one young adult, were arrested over the weekend in connection to separate incidents of assaults, robberies and other crimes in Redwood City in recent weeks, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

Police said the suspects were involved in seven violent crimes in downtown Redwood City. One robbery happened hours before one of the four suspects was arrested, RCPD said.

Authorities did not release further details on the crimes.

The three juvenile suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services facility. The one adult was booked into San Mateo County jail.