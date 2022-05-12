SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Baby Brandon Cuellar was targeted by kidnappers in three separate incidents, Santa Clara County prosecutors said Thursday.

Jose Ramon Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez staged multiple kidnapping attempts in San Jose, including one when Portillo posed as a fake Child Protective Services worker who demanded to take custody of the baby, according to investigators.

The fake CPS worker said the 3-month-old infant needed to be removed from his family due to safety concerns, prosecutor said.

The baby’s family was suspicious of the man and refused to hand Brandon over.

“There are few things more terrifying than someone stealing a child, as if they’re a car or wallet. The more we investigate this case … the more troubling it gets,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Thursday.

A motive behind the kidnapping and attempted kidnappings has not been released by investigators.

Portillo, 28, and Ramirez, 43, appeared in court Thursday to face a slew of charges, including kidnapping, conspiracy, and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors filed additional charges against the duo in light of newly uncovered evidence.

Jose Portillo talks with his defense attorney in court. (Pool photo / Bay Area News Group)

Portillo and Ramirez thought they pulled off their kidnapping scheme on April 25, investigators said. In broad daylight, a mysterious man walked into Brandon’s grandmother’s apartment while she was busy unloading groceries from her car with Ramirez.

The grandmother was babysitting Brandon while his mother was at work, and Ramirez was a “family friend,” police said.

When the grandmother returned to her apartment, the baby was gone.

Surveillance cameras recorded the mysterious man carrying the infant away in a car seat covered with a baby blanket. The grandmother had no idea who the man was and alerted police.

Yesenia Ramirez listens in the courtroom on April 28, 2022. (Pool photo / Bay Area News Group)

The April 25 kidnapping sparked a frantic search across San Jose.

The baby’s father was immediately ruled out as a suspect because he was incarcerated.

Investigators with the San Jose Police Department and FBI discovered that Ramirez had gone shopping with the grandmother at Walmart just before the baby was snatched. A search of Ramirez’s cellphone showed she had been communicating with Portillo.

Police became suspicious of Ramirez when she gave inconsistent statements when they questioned her.

Baby Brandon was found unharmed 24 hours later inside Portillo’s house. Police found a baby rocker, diapers, and formula for making bottles in his house.

Neither Portillo nor Ramirez have any children of their own, according to court documents.

“This was not the first time they tried to kidnap the baby boy,” prosecutors wrote. “About a month-and-a-half before the kidnapping, a man showed up at the child’s home and identified himself as a CPS worker. The family decided to call CPS who stated that they had not sent anyone to take Brandon. Ramirez was present at the victim’s home when this happened.”

New evidence also revealed that Ramirez and Portillo planned to kidnap Brandon at a local Walmart twice, once on March 28 and again on April 25, according to prosecutors. Both Walmart kidnapping attempts failed.

“In the first attempt, they were unable to switch shopping carts in an effort for Portillo to leave the store with Brandon. On the second occasion, were unable to distract Brandon’s grandmother,” prosecutors wrote.

The grandmother and Ramirez reportedly became friends through their church. The church at 1094 2nd Street was swarmed by police officers while they were searching for the kidnapped baby.

Church connected to exorcism homicide case

A 3-year-old girl, Arely Proctor Hernandez, was tortured to death inside the church at 1094 2nd Street on Sept. 24, according to court documents.

Arely’s family and the church’s pastor performed an exorcism ritual casting out a demon because they believed the child was “possessed,” deputy district attorney Rebekah Wise wrote in court documents. The girl was allegedly strangled by her mother, uncle, and grandfather.

Arely’s mother, Claudia Elisa Hernandez, 25, of Mountain View, was arrested and charged with felony assault.

“The victim’s grandfather was identified as the leader of the Church and claimed he was a certified pastor,” Wise wrote.

During a police interrogation, Hernandez told officers that on Sept. 23 she began to believe that Arely was “possessed” because the 3-year-old girl would periodically wake up in the middle of the night crying or screaming.

On Sept. 24 at 6:30 a.m., Arely’s mother and uncle drove her to the church. The girl’s mother, uncle, and grandfather held Arely down by her neck, torso, and legs for several hours, and they attempted to make her vomit by sticking fingers and hands down her throat, according to court documents.

Arely died around 6:30 p.m. after 12 hours of torture, court documents state.

Police officer was drunk at kidnapping scene, chief says

A San Jose Police Department officer was allegedly intoxicated while he was at the crime scene investigating baby Brandon’s kidnapping, the police chief said.

“I apologize to the family of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar. When any officer … tarnishes the badge, we all suffer the consequences,” Police Chief Anthony Mata said at a May 3 press conference.

The officer raised the suspicions of an FBI agent who was also at the crime scene. The FBI agent reported his suspicions to the officer’s department.

The officer was allegedly drunk while he was assigned to canvass the neighborhood to find witnesses of the baby kidnapping and evidence.

The police chief said he was “disappointed and dismayed” by the officer’s conduct.

Sean Pritchard, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association, wrote, “On behalf of the honorable and hard working men and women who comprise the SJPD, we apologize to 3-month old kidnapping victim Brandon Cuellar, his mother, grandmother and Brandon’s entire family for the breach of trust caused by one of our officers being accused of being under the influence of alcohol while participating in the search for Brandon.”

The SJPD launched an internal affairs investigation on April 26 and the officer was placed on administrative leave. The officer’s name has not yet been released.

