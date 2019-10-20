3 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A deadly crash in San Jose late Saturday night killed three people and injured four others, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:11 p.m. the accident occurred involving a 2001 Chevrolet Yukon SUV on Highway 101.

The CHP has confirmed that the SUV crashed into the center divider before rolling over.

Authorities say three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The other passenger’s conditions have not yet been released.

At this time, CHP says it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The highway was shut down for hours as authorities investigated. All lanes were cleared by 4:25 a.m.

Officials continue to investigate in order to determine if the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.