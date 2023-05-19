(BCN) — Three people who died in a crash in Antioch on Monday night have been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Misty Green, 46, Ramell Jenkins Sr., 45, and Brandon Compton, 28, all Antioch residents, died in the crash reported to Antioch police at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Lone Tree Way.

Police said officers responded and found a vehicle had hit a tree with the three people inside. They were all pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

Investigators determined the car was speeding east on Lone Tree Way when it hit another vehicle, causing it to lose control and hit the tree off of the roadway. The occupant of the second vehicle was not injured in the collision, police said.

Antioch police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the case to contact Officer Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov or (925) 204-1587. People can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

