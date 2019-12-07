3 killed in crash on Highway 24 in Orinda

ORINDA (KRON) – Three people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning on Highway 24, according to authorities.

Around 3:07 a.m. officials say they were informed of a car that went off the road.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the three people inside the car were unresponsive.

The car involved is described as a red or maroon colored Nissan.

Wet weather is believed to have been a factor in the accident, however, authorities continue to investigate at this time.

If you witnessed the accident or have any information, you are asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP office.

The CHP reminds drivers to take it slow on the wet roads.