3 teen boys killed in Pleasanton crash

PLEASANTON (KRON) – Three teen boys were killed and two others injured in a crash Christmas night near Pleasanton.

The crash happened on Foothill Road near Castlewood Drive.

CHP says the teens were driving southbound on Foothill Road around 10 p.m. when they suddenly swerved and hit a power pole and wrapped around a tree.

Investigators are trying to figure out why but they do not believe alcohol is involved at this time.

Two of the three teens were reportedly brothers.

The area remains closed Thursday morning as crews need to repair a power pole that was hit.

Avoid the area.

