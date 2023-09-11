(KRON) — Three men were arrested early Wednesday morning for attempted murder and evading police, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West Alma Avenue and located two men both suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The three suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan following the shooting. Officers located the suspect car fleeing the scene and attempted a traffic stop. A pursuit ensued after the car failed to pull over, SJPD said.

During the pursuit, two firearms were thrown out from the car. Both firearms were recovered and one of them was found to be a ghost gun. The pursuit ended in East Palo Alto and two suspects were taken into custody.

The third suspect barricaded himself in a nearby residence, but was later taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence after it was discovered to be the barricaded suspect’s home. Another search warrant was obtained for another suspect residence in East Palo Alto.

Ammunition and contraband were found during the search.

The suspects, Fernando Landeros-Noriega, 41, Carlos Garcia-Hernandez, 32, and Jesus Arreola-Rodriguez, 24, were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for charges relating to attempted murder, weapons violations and reckless felony evading, SJPD said.

“This case is yet another example of how our officers are the best in the country and the risks they encounter taking dangerous criminals off the streets on a daily basis to keep our city safe,” said Chief of Police Anthony Mata. “The quick response, and subsequent arrest, very likely saved lives and prevented these suspects from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact SJPD’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.