3 men arrested for stealing up to $90K worth in jewelry: Antioch police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Three suspects have been arrested for stealing between $80,000 and $90,000 worth in jewelry from a store in Antioch on Friday afternoon, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Around 2:14 p.m., authorities responded to Ron’s Jewelers in the Somersville Towne Center following a report of a robbery.

Police say a scared employee had locked himself inside a room in the back of the store.

Authorities determined that three suspects, ages 28, 30 and 32, grabbed about $80,000 to $90,000 worth in jewelry and that one of those suspects used a hammer to break the display cases.

The suspects fled the scene and officers quickly got a description of the car and license plate.

Officers from the Pittsburg Police Department spotted the car driving westbound on Highway 4. When a traffic stop was attempted, the driver sped off and led authorities on a pursuit through several cities.

Multiple police agencies and air support from Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, and the East Bay Regional Parks assisted in the pursuit.

In Richmond, one of the suspects got out of the car and ran into a backyard where he was taken into custody.

This suspect had a backpack with a large amount of jewelry inside.

The CHP continued to follow the vehicle. The pursuit ended after the car was involved in a crash on Interstate 80 near University Avenue in Berkeley.

The two suspects in the car ran but were taken into custody.

The three men will be booked at the Martinez Detention Facility for conspiracy, robbery, burglary, and evading arrest.