3 men caught stealing from Santa Rosa business

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Three men in Sonoma County were arrested after stealing from a business in Santa Rosa.
The men were seen on camera walking around the property Sunday morning.
Deputies found two of them loading electronics into a box truck.
A third man was found inside the business’ fenced area.
Deputies had been searching for that man since Saturday in connection with an assault case.
