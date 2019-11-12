Live Now
3 men caught stealing from Santa Rosa business

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Three men in Sonoma County were arrested after stealing from a business in Santa Rosa.

The men were seen on camera walking around the property Sunday morning.

Deputies found two of them loading electronics into a box truck.

A third man was found inside the business’ fenced area.

Deputies had been searching for that man since Saturday in connection with an assault case.

