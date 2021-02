SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three men were found suffering from gunshots overnight on Valentine’s Day.

The San Francisco Police Department said one of the men found on Turk and Hyde Streets at 2 a.m. had life-threatening injuries, while the other two are expected to live.

Police do not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.