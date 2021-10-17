3 men injured in shooting, stabbings in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — San Jose police responded to the scene of a combined shooting and stabbing early Sunday that injured three men.

Around 2:31 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Empoli Lane in San Jose’s Mountain Spring neighborhood south of downtown.

The incident resulted in two men with life-threatening injuries, one who had been shot at least once and the other who had been stabbed. A third man had a stab wound and who is expected to survive.

In an updated tweet, police said all three victims who were shot or stabbed are expected to survive.

San Jose police reported that all three men had been stabilized and are expected to survive their injuries. The update comes a little more than an hour after police had initially described the injuries of two of the men as life threatening.

Police said suspect and motive are under investigation.