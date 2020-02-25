3 men involved in Pleasanton home invasion may be connected to East Oakland vehicle theft

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three men involved in an early morning home invasion robbery over the weekend, may be connected to a recent pre-dawn vehicle theft in East Oakland.

On Monday, surveillance video sent to KRON4 by a viewer and believes the same men may be involved in both crimes.

Photos show three men involved in a home invasion robbery in Pleasanton’s Kottinger Ranch neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Pleasanton police say a woman inside the home was robbed at gunpoint by two men who demanded cash and ransacked the interior of the residence before leaving in an SUV waiting outside.

The KRON4 viewer sent a video of a similar-looking vehicle with three men who reportedly stole a pickup truck from a driveway of a residence on 92nd Avenue in East Oakland, another early morning crime.

This happened Feb. 13 around 3:30 a.m.

The person who sent the video thinks there may be a possible connection to the Pleasanton home invasion robbery.

The incident has rattled the nerves of some residents in this quiet town.

Fortunately, the victim of the home invasion was not injured.

Pleasanton police have limited information on the suspects other than what you see in the video.

They were last seen exiting the front door carrying personal property on their way to this getaway vehicle.

The person who sent KRON4 the video of the men involved in the East Oakland auto theft say they forwarded the video of the suspects to both Oakland and Pleasanton police.

Investigators will determine if there is any possible connection.

