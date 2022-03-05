OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three men were shot late Friday night in Oakland, according to an email from Oakland Police Department.

Authorities are currently investigating a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 150 block of Hegenberger Road — just over a mile away from Oakland International Airport.

The three male victims are residents of Modesto, Hayward, and Antioch — all in their 20s.

They were taken to a nearby hospital to treat gunshot wounds and are listed in stable condition, police said.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.