3 men steal blueprints to Santa Rosa home being built for Tubbs Fire victim

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Authorities are looking for three men they say stole the blueprints to a home that was to be built for a victim of the Tubbs Fire.

According to the Santa Rosa Police Department, the three men were reported trespassing on the property located in the 1900 block of Bent Tree Place near Parker Hill Road on Sept. 3.

Police said the suspects were seen entering the home, which was still being rebuilt, then leaving the home carrying plans for the home’s rebuild.

The suspects were then seen walking around the neighborhood before leaving the area in a four-door white truck.

“These plans were a crucial part of the homeowner’s rebuild and will require additional time to recreate the plans before the project can continue,” officials said. “The homeowner spent considerable time having the plans drafted and approved through required agencies, such as structural, architectural, project stages, permits, and drawing phases.”

Anyone with information about the three suspects or their truck is asked to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.

