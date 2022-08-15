SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest Monday of suspects in the assault of a 70-year-old woman last month, two of whom are juveniles. One suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Oakland resident, Darryl Moore. The names of three juvenile suspects are being withheld but their ages are 11, 13 and 14, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident occurred on July 31 at approximately 5:02 p.m. Officers from the SFPD Central Station responded to the report of a robbery on 100 block of Francisco Street. On arriving at the scene, officers encountered the victim, a 70-year-old female. According to the release, the victim told officers she was standing in front of a building when the suspects approached and began talking to her.

The victim reportedly did not understand what was being said due to a language barrier and turned to enter the lobby of the building. The suspects followed her inside, attacked her and stole her property before fleeing the scene, according to the release.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects was led by the SFPD Robbery unit. Investigators obtained warrants for Moore, the 13-year-old and the 14-year-old suspect, who were charged with robbery, elder abuse, burglary, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

The 11-year-old has not been charged in this case, due to their age.

Officers with the Milpitas Police Department contacted Moore, the 13-year-old suspect and the 11-year-old on Aug. 10 for an unrelated criminal matter and arrested them. Moore has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail on the warrant.

The 13-year-old was booked on unrelated charges at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and is being transferred to the custody of Alameda County. The 14-year-old suspect has not yet been located and has an outstanding warrant for arrest.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.