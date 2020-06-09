3 more arrested in San Francisco corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three more people are now charged with crimes related to a public corruption and money laundering scheme.

The investigation is linked to the January arrest and charging of the city’s former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru.

Nuru was arrested and charged for trying to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner.

The complaint against Nuru also alleged he tried to get free and discounted labor and construction equipment from contractors to help him build a personal vacation home.

Prosecutors say he worked with a local sports bar owner, Nick Bovis.

Bovis was arrested and charged along with Nuru in January.

Nuru resigned in February and is out on a $2 million bail, awaiting trial.

The corruption now seems to go further, as three more city employees have been arrested, it was announced Monday.

One of those arrested is Sandra Zuniga, who is considered San Francisco’s “Fix-It” director.

The complaint against Zuniga claims she was Nuru’s longtime girlfriend and knew about and benefited from his schemes.

She has been charged with conspiracy to launder money, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A former longtime employee of the city’s Department of Public Works – Balmore Hernandez – was also arrested and charged with bribery.

He is now a CEO and vice president of the San Francisco-based construction engineering firm AzulWorks, Inc.

Prosecutors say Hernandez won a contract on a title job with the city and made $2 million off the job.

Lastly, Florence Kong, who owns a construction company based in the city, was charged with making false statements to the FBI by denying Nuru helped her company get contracts on city jobs.

