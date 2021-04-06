3 more Bay Area counties move to orange tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three Bay Area counties have been moved to the orange tier, with fewer restrictions effective Wednesday morning.

It includes wine country – with Napa and Sonoma counties allowed to reopen further.

Contra Costa County has also been moved.

This puts most of the Bay Area in the orange tier; with Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara counties already there.

The state just announced Tuesday that the tier system will no longer apply by June 15. But until then, counties will continue keeping restrictions as required.

Solano is the one that remains in red.

To get to the ‘moderate’ orange tier, counties must keep certain averages for at least two weeks:

2.0 –5.9 daily new cases (per 100k)

2.0 – 4.9% positive tests for entire county

Less than 5.3% positive tests for health equity quartile

The orange tier expands most capacity limits to either 50% or 100%.

This includes indoor dining expanding to 50% capacity and retail stores and shopping malls operating at full capacity.

Additionally, places of worship and movie theaters can expand to 50% capacity, while indoor gyms, wineries, and breweries can open at 25% capacity.

Check here for a full list of what’s allowed.