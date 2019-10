SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three new scooter companies will be providing electric scooters around San Francisco.

The SFMTA issued permits to Jump, Lime, and Spin – authorizing them to deploy up to 500 scooters each.

The cap is scheduled to increase to 750 in December and again to 1,000 in February.

The SFMTA also issued a new permit to Scoot.

They will be allowed to operate up to 1,000 scooters.

