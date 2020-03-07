3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Prepare, but do not panic — that is the advice of the Contra Costa Health Services director after three new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the county, bringing the total number of residents infected to four.

Contra Costa Health Services announced three additional people in the county have tested positive for coronavirus.

This is in addition to the first person reported earlier this week to test positive, who is in critical condition at a local area hospital.

“These cases demonstrate that our public health efforts to identify and monitor known exposures is working and we should anticipate in the coming days and weeks more cases will be identified,” Dan Peddycord, Contra Costa County Public heath director, said.

Contra Costa County now has four residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three new cases announced at a press conference on Friday.

Two of the three residents who have recently tested positive were on the Grand Princess cruise ship that returned to the Bay Area from Mexico last month — the same ship that is currently harbored offshore with a different group of passengers right now.

Officials say the third resident had contact with someone from another county with a known positive case of coronavirus.

All three of these residents are under home isolation and do not require hospitalization.

“We are concerned that’s why we are here talking to you and ramping up our testing,” Dr. Ori Tzvieli said.

Contra Costa County health officials say they do not see an end in sight with the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think we are looking at at least a time frame of months if not longer,” Tzvieli said.

A big question Friday night is about schools, and if they should close.

Health officials in the county say children are not part of the high risk population — and at this time, they are not recommending schools to close or sports teams to cancel games.

Latest News Headlines: