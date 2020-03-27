3 new coronavirus testing sites to open in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials on Friday announced there will be three new mobile testing sites for the public in San Francisco.

Priority will be given to critical first responders and healthcare workers, as well as high-risk and vulnerable people.

If you are one of the two priority test classes mentioned above or fall into the high-risk category, you can contact your primary care physician and if your symptoms are confirmed indicating a test is needed, your test will be prioritized with other tests for high-risk classes, officials said.

The general public will need a clinical referral to be tested at the mobile testing locations.

The testing centers will be located in the Outer Sunset and Chinatown (scheduled to open next week) and the Brown and Toland site near Oracle Park (scheduled to open at end of next week).

Officials said the DPH Public Health Laboratory can now run 150 tests per day, up from 50.

Results are available within one to two days.

