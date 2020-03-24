Live Now
3 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Santa Clara County, bringing total to 13

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Public Health Department has reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths in Santa Clara County on Monday, bringing total number of deaths to 13 in the county.

The county also reported 19 new cases on Monday which brings the total to 321.

The county created a chart to share with the public showing details on the COVID-19 related deaths:

Males969%
Females431%
Aged 0-4000%
Aged 41-5018%
Aged 51-60215%
Aged 61-70431%
Aged 71-80215%
Aged 81-90431%
Aged 90+00%
Persons with preexisting conditions  862%
Persons with no preexisting conditions538%

The county is working with the CDC and State Department of Public Health as the situation continues to change.

Officials remind the public to take precaution and following the guidelines from the Public Health Department.

