OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three firefighters were injured and hospitalized after their fire truck collided into a building in Oakland Saturday afternoon, the Oakland Fire Department announced.

The truck crashed into a building on 353 Grand Ave around 12:40 p.m., and no civilians were hurt, officials said.

However, residents are still advised to avoid Grand Avenue between Harrison and Staten Avenues.

A firetruck was involved in a motor vehicle collision en route to responding to a structure fire, causing the truck to crash into a building.

The three firefighters are being treated at Highland Hospital with “moderate injuries,” according to Battalion Chief Chris Landry.

Authorities do not know what caused or prompted the truck to crash into the building.

Anyone with video or pictures of the incident is encouraged to send it over to Oakland Police Department who are actively investigating this incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.