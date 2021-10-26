3 Palo Alto animal shelter employees cited in deaths of 7 puppies

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – After seven puppies died while being transported, three employees with a Palo Alto animal shelter were cited, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Investigators determined that the three Pets in Need employees took a van to the Central Valley to pick up animals on August 2.

Those animals were from shelters that could not accommodate them or were not successful in adopting them.

The employees picked up 27 dogs, and seven pit bull and labrador puppies, and were gone for several hours, according to police.

Authorities say the puppies, who were about three to four months old, were all from the same litter. They weighed about nine pounds each.

Officials say the van did not have air conditioning in the back and the animals were not given any water during the trip.

On that day, the temperature was in the 90’s to 100’s.

When they stopped for gas in Los Banos, the employees said that the animals did not seem to be distressed.

However, seven of the puppies were not responsive when they got back to Palo Alto.

Veterinary staff immediately assisted in attempting to save the puppies.

The other dogs being transported survived.

The three employees were identified as 40-year-old Patricia Santana Valencia of East Palo Alto, 36-year-old Margaret C. Evans of Fremont, and 45-year-old Ingrid Anne Hartmann of San Carlos.

Misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and neglect were filed against them, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Arrest warrants were signed on Oct. 25 and the three employees were cited and released on Oct. 26.

Pets in Need has been in Palo Alto since 2019 under a contract with the city.