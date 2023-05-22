SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 101 in Sunnyvale early Monday morning, according to the San Jose California Highway Patrol office.

A call came into the San Jose CHP just before 12:30 a.m. reporting a car hitting the center median between Lawrence Expressway and North Fair Oaks Boulevard. Shortly after, several more cars crashed, officials said.

San Jose CHP officials said three pedestrians were killed.

A detour is set up to divert traffic off at Fair Oaks Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The southbound lane also had a multi-vehicle collision after a body was ejected from the northbound to southbound freeway. One witness from the southbound side told KRON4 they were involved in a collision after avoiding a body in the lanes.

This story is developing and will be updated.