(KRON) — Three pedestrians, including an infant, were struck by a car around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of King Road and Ocala Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.

A woman and a child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the involved car remained at the scene following the collision. The intersection of King Road and Ocala Avenue was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The infant’s death marks San Jose’s 27th traffic fatality of the year.