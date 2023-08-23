(KRON) — Three people were arrested Tuesday following a surveillance on a car that was being conducted by the Oakland Police Department.

The car was wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking and several burglaries. During the surveillance, the car became disabled in the area of Duncan Way and Glenwood Glade, police said.

Four people exited the car and fled on foot. OPD established a perimeter and was able to place three of the individuals into custody.

According to police, three loaded firearms and evidentiary items related to OPD’s investigation were found in the car.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 510- 238-3951.