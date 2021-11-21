‘It was crazy’: Walnut Creek Nordstrom looted by 80 people, police say

WALNUT CREEK (KRON/BCN) – The Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek was the target of looters late Saturday evening, according to Walnut Creek police.

The store, located at 1200 Broadway Plaza, is in the city’s fashionable downtown shopping district and a main anchor tenant of Walnut Creek’s iconic outdoor regional shopping center.

Police say about 80 people rushed into Nordstrom, looted, and emptied the shelves.

The people involved did not smash any outside windows, however, they did break several cases inside.

3 people have been arrested, according to police.

“I probably saw like 50-80 people in ski masks, crowbars, a bunch of weapons. They were looting the Nordstrom right here. Usually, it’s really busy, and I thought they were gonna start beating cars. I had to start locking the front door. It was crazy,” one witness said.

The incident comes roughly 24 hours after looters descended on several retail outlets in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Bay City News contributed to this report.