3 people displaced by house fire in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (BCN) – Three people were displaced Saturday morning by a house fire in Emeryville, fire officials said.

The blaze was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 47th Street and when firefighters arrived they found the home engulfed in flames, Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Jo Leal said.

ACFD and @OaklandFireCA are on scene of a confirmed structure fire on the 1000 Block of 47th Street in Emeryville. Please avoid the area. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/qeIjKFP7L8 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 9, 2021

One person at the house was hospitalized after the fire, possibly for unrelated reasons, Leal said.

The one-alarm blaze was knocked down in about 30 minutes. The cause is under investigation.

Embers from the fire drifted to a neighboring home, where they smoldered in an attic but didn’t catch fire.

Oakland Fire Department crews provided assistance to Alameda County firefighters in battling the blaze, Leal said.

