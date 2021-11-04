3 people hospitalized following 2-alarm house fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out in a single-family home in San Jose Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported around 5 p.m. and was 2-alarm.

Crews responded to the home on the 2600 block of Alderwood Drive.

Alderwood Drive is closed between Northwood Drive and Lakewood Drive. Firefighters searched the inside of the home.

One person has serious injuries and two people have minor injuries.

As of 5:43 p.m., the fire was knocked down.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.