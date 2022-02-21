3 people in possession of over $10K in stolen merchandise arrested in Napa: police

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Three people in possession of more than $10,000 worth in stolen merchandise have been arrested, according to the Napa Police Department.

On Sunday evening, authorities posted to Facebook that they received reports of suspicious activity happening at the Napa Outlets.

A witness told police that three people were going store to store and filling up a rental car with large bags of merchandise.

Police contacted the people and determined the incident to be a “sophisticated retail theft scheme spanning multiple counties.”

The thieves were arrested and the stolen merchandise was returned.

No other details have been released at this time.

