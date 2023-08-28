(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly crashes that occurred early Sunday morning in San Francisco.

First collision

Around 2:30 a.m., a car hit and killed a pedestrian in the southbound lanes on Interstate 280. According to CHP, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Second collision

A fatal head-on collision occurred on northbound Highway 101 near Silver Avenue. CHP received reports of a wrong way driver who was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes.

The driver crashed into another car, killing two people. Firefighters had to remove the two victims from their car, police said.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.