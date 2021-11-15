3 people shot during vigil in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were shot on Sunday evening during what police called a peaceful vigil.

The Antioch Police Department said a 17-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were shot but will survive the injuries.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane. Police do not have any suspects, but said the suspect(s) began shooting into the large crowd attending the vigil.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or text 274637 with the key word ‘ANTIOCH.’