(KRON) — Police in Petaluma are investigating three retail thefts that occurred on Wednesday, one of which resulted in an arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Retail Theft 1

In the first incident, officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods at around 3:35 p.m. on a report of retail theft.

Employees at the store advised officers that a suspect — later identified as Evan Thomas — had taken over $1,000 of merchandise and fled the store without paying. The employees also provided a description of Thomas’ vehicle, which had already fled the area by the time officers arrived.

Thomas was located driving the vehicle a short time later. A traffic stop was conducted, and Thomas was positively identified as the thief and subsequently arrested.

Officers searched his vehicle with the help of K9 officer Jax. They located the stolen merchandise, burglary tools and suspected fentanyl. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on felony grand theft, possession of fentanyl and possession of burglary tools.

Retail Theft 2

Later that day, at around 5:04 p.m., while Thomas was being booked, additional officers were dispatched to Wilco Farm Store for a felony theft. The reporting party advised officers that they reviewed store surveillance footage after an alarm had gone off and saw two unidentified suspects exit through emergency doors with around $3,000 of merchandise.

Officers arrived on the scene and obtained photographs of the suspects from surveillance footage. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call Petaluma PD at (707) 781-1206.

Photo: Petaluma PD Photo: Petaluma PD

Retail Theft 3

At around 6:51, officers were completing their investigation at Wilco, officers were dispatched to Kohl’s for a felony theft. A customer at the store told dispatch an unidentified suspect had loaded a backpack with perfume and fled without paying.

Officers arrived on the scene and contacted employees who confirmed the theft occurred. The employee told officers the suspect had taken over $1,000 in perfume.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.