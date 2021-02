SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 7: The exterior of the Saints Peter and Paul Church is seen June 7, 2003 in San Francisco. Model Christy Turlington and actor Edward Burns are to be married in the church Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Three priests at Saints Peters and Paul Church in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood have tested positive for COVID-19, according to their website.

An important notice said, “On Friday, Fr. Al, Fr. Armand, and Fr. Bob tested positive for COVID, so until further notice, all Masses will streamed ONLY!”

The website also stated that the church will be closed until February 13.

No other details regarding the positive cases have been released at this time.