1 hospitalized in two-alarm fire at Pleasant Hill senior home

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A two-alarm fire has broke out at a senior home in Pleasant Hill Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

That fire has now been completely contained.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was “electrical in nature,” which means it started from an electric cord.

One person was taken to a hospital and all other residents were safely evacuated, officials said.

The victim was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries.

The fire took place at Hookston Senior Home on 80 Hookston Road.

Fire officials said there were no additional injuries.