SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over the weekend, the San Francisco Police Department responded to several unrelated shootings, according to police. On Saturday, officers investigated three separate shootings, one of which resulted in a homicide, police said.

Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a shooting involving a postal worker. The suspect allegedly came out of a house on Sparta Street in Visitacion Valley with a gun and shot at and missed the postal worker. Police said they recovered a stolen gun and arrested the suspect, Vo Ngyuen, 38. Ngyuen was booked for attempted homicide and will be charged federally, officials said.

Around 1 p.m., a 52-year-old victim was shot and killed on the 200 block of Golden Gate in the Tenderloin.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 14-year-old was shot when multiple suspects started shooting out of a car near Eddy Street in the Filmore District, police said. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. SFPD said it is investigating how many suspects were involved but officers recovered a rifle and handguns from the incident.