3 San Francisco Unified School District board members facing potential recall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three members of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education are on the ballot for a potential recall.

The vote is just days away.

There are last-ditch efforts parents and volunteers are making before the polls close.

At least 60 frustrated parents and volunteers organized by the Chinese/API voter outreach task force lined up along 19th Avenue near Carl Larsen Park in San Francisco Saturday.

They were encouraging people to vote “yes” to recall three members of the SFUSD Board of Education in the city’s special election Tuesday.

“They are putting politics over education. They’re harming our children, and we can’t wait to kick them out,” said event organizer Ann Hsu.

Hsu has twin high school-aged sons in the school district. She claims the members up for a vote have recklessly prioritized renaming schools.

“I, personally, am not saying that they shouldn’t rename schools,” she said. “But not when you have a major crisis on your hands. You should know what is priority at what time.”

SFUSD Commissioner Board of Education Faauuga Moliga is on the ballot.

On Saturday, Moliga’s campaign walked the streets asking voters to reject the recall.

In a statement, Moliga says, “this attempt to recall me is unjustified. Arguments made by the proponents are false.”

“I have not done anything to warrant immediate removal,” Moliga added.

Late last month, fellow SFUSD Commissioner Alison Collins, who is also on the ballot, defended her record to KRON4 by stating this.

“I was elected to really help the district hold its promise to families, specifically around ensuring that each and every student has access to a safe school, and that’s not just some kids, but that’s all kids.” Alison Collins, SFUSD Commissioner

KRON4 reached out to SFUSD Board President Gabriela Lopez who is the third board member on the ballot, but she did not respond.