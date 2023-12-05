(KRON) — Three suspects in a gang-related shooting last summer in San Jose have been arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced Tuesday.

Eighteen-year-old Adan Villa-Cruz, 23-year-old Osmin Matadamas, and 26-year-old Ivan Quezadas, all San Jose residents, were identified as the primary suspects responsible for a shooting that occurred on Aug. 24 in the 1500 block of Alum Rock Ave, SJPD said. The victim in the shooting transported themselves to a local hospital and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects fled the scene as authorities arrived.

Arrest warrants were obtained for the three men along with search warrants for their residences. Matadamas and Quezadas were taken into custody on Sept. 26 in San Jose, according to authorities. The remaining suspect, Villa-Cruz, was arrested two months later on Nov. 29 in the city.

A search warrant for Villa-Cruz’s home uncovered illegal narcotics for sale as well as live ammunition, SJPD said.

KRON On is streaming live

The three suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail for various charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of narcotics for sale, and illegal possession of ammunition.