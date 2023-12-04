(KRON) — A months-long investigation into a suspected illegal gambling house resulted in the arrests of its primary operators, the San Jose Police Department announced Monday. The suspects, identified as 51-year-old Thuy Pham, 46-year-old Xuan Nguyen and 37-year-old Vu Nguyen, face multiple firearm and drug-related charges in addition to operating an illegal gambling establishment.

San Jose investigators learned that a residence on 2800 block of Garden Avenue was a front for illegal gambling and “served as a base for drug sales and illegal possession of firearms,” SJPD said.

KRON On is streaming live

A search warrant was obtained for the home and served by police on Nov. 30 at around 6:30 a.m., authorities said. Thirty-four people were inside the residence and were detained. Pham and Xuan were located in a crawlspace after an initial search.

Inside the San Jose home, officers seized nine gambling machines, $2,075 in cash, narcotic pipes, 44.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and multiple firearms and ammunition, police said.

Pham, Xuan and Vu were arrested for firearm-related charges, drug sales, conspiracy, maintaining and operating a drug house, and operating a gambling establishment, SJPD said. The three suspected primary operators were booked in the Santa Clara County Mail Jail. Seven other people at the home during the search warrant were arrested and booked for outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Brower #4559 of the SJPD Street Crimes Division at (408)-277-4166 or email 4559@sanjoseca.gov.