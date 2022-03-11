SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman in her own car, evaded authorities, and attempted to hide in a creek.

On Thursday morning, Belmont police pursued a vehicle that failed to yield while traveling northbound on Highway 101.

According to police, the pursuit came to an end after the suspect exited the vehicle on foot and fled towards Fiesta Meadows Park.

At the park, the suspect entered an occupied vehicle — holding a knife to the driver’s stomach and forcing her to drive the suspect to the San Mateo Medical Center.

Police said the suspect entered the hospital, but immediately exited the facility and headed northbound on Edison Street.

Shortly after the suspect left the hospital, San Mateo police were called to the area of Fernwood Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard of a report of someone who matched the suspect’s description.

According to police, the alleged suspect asked for a ride before jumping into the creek that sat between Hillsdale Boulevard and 36th Avenue.

Despite officers arriving at the scene, the suspect fled deeper into the creek.

In an effort to corner the suspect, police established an extensive perimeter around Abbott Middle School, Hillsdale High School, and Laurel Elementary School.

The three schools were placed under a “secured campus” status while officers continued to search for the suspect.

“Despite an intensive effort by everyone involved, the suspect was not located and remains at large,” San Mateo Police said in a press release.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Kurt Rodenspiel at (650) 522-7662 or krodenspiel@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here.