SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Do you have a favorite go-to pizza spot in San Francisco? If you do, chances are it might be one of the 50 best in the United States, according to a new ranking released in June.

Three San Francisco pizza spots are listed in a 2023 ranking for the 50 best pizzerias in the country. The ranking was done by 50 Top Pizza, an Italy-based website that conducts pizzeria rankings across the globe. See the three SF pizzerias that made the list (below).

4. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana

Located at 1570 Stockton St.

This pizzeria in North Beach is run by Tony Gemignani. He is also one of the brains behind Pizza Rock in Las Vegas, which ranked 18th on the list. Gemignani received 50 Top Pizza’s Performance of the Year 2023 honor because it is “the only business with two pizzerias present in this year’s guide.”

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. It is open from noon to 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

33. A16

Located at 2355 Chestnut St.

A16, located in the Marina District, is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. There is also an A16 in Oakland at 5336 College Ave.

49. Yellow Moto Pizzeria

Located at 702 Valencia St.

Yellow Moto Pizzeria is open every day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is located approximately three blocks away from Mission Dolores Park.

Last year, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana was named the 10th-best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza.

Una Pizza Napoletana in New York City was named number one on the list. Razza Pizza Artigianale (Jersey City) and Ken’s Artisan Pizza (Portland, OR) round out the top three.

50 Top Pizza has 142,000 followers on its Instagram page. The bio reads, “The first guide of the best pizzerias in the world.” 50 Top Pizza has conducted separate top 50 pizza lists for other parts of the globe such as Asia and Europe.

View the full ranking on 50 Top Pizza’s website here.