OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Six people were shot at the King Estate campus on Wednesday, which houses several Oakland schools on the 8200 block of Fontaine Street. The incident marked the third shooting at an Oakland school in the past 60 days.

On July 31, a shooting took place at Oakland Technical High School, injuring three victims. The next incident happened on Aug. 29, when a 13-year-old student was injured by gunfire at Madison Park Academy.

Oakland Tech shooting

OPD said a shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at Oakland Tech, which is located at 4351 Broadway. Three people were injured in the shooting, including a six-year-old girl.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said that the shooting happened at a youth football game. OPD assigned officers to youth games and practices as a response.

“This makes no sense that you need a police officer to be at a field just so kids can practice and play football, but that’s what we have to do to protect our kids so that they know that we’re not going to allow these people, these individuals that bring guns to this environment to get away with this to stop these young people from participating in these activities,” said Chief Armstrong.

Madison Park Academy shooting

A 13-year-old Madison Park Academy student was shot at school on August 29 at about 1:30 p.m. The child was hospitalized for his injuries but was later discharged.

Police said that the shooting resulted from an accidental discharge after a student brought a gun to the school, which is located at 400 Capistrano Drive.

“School should be the safest place for our kids. As a mother and a mayor, I’m relieved the young victim at Madison is in stable condition,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said. “The increased level of gun violence in our country + our city is heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

King Estate shooting

The shooting at King Estate, 4800 block of Fontaine Street, happened at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28. Six people were injured, including two that had life-threatening injuries.

All six of the victims are adults, Schaaf said. One of them is a campus security guard who sustained non-fatal injuries, Bay Area Tech said. The campus will be closed for the remaining two days of the school week.

“Anytime there is a shooting in our community it is a complete tragedy, but as a parent I completely understand the fear, the emotion, the panic of shootings occurring at schools with young children and it’s completely and wholly unacceptable,” OPD Assistant Chief Darren Allison said.