3 shootings in 2 weeks on Hwy 4 in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Three shootings that happened around the same intersection on Highway 4 in Pittsburg in the last week and a half or so don’t appear to be connected, according to California Highway Patrol.

Two people shot Thursday night while driving on Highway 4 were men in their 20’s. Both are recovering and are expected to be okay.

It happened on Railroad Avenue and the Highway 4 westbound lanes and was first reported around 10 p.m.

The shooter fled the scene in a car.

Both men were brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CHP says the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The shooter has yet to be identified.

A week ago, a shooting happened in the same intersection.

That shooting happened April 29. A man driving was shot in the neck on Highway 4.

That caused him to crash into a big rig on Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Then on Saturday morning, May 1, another shooting was reported on Highway 4 in Pittsburg.

A man driving was shot at several times near the Bailey Road exit.

CHP says a man in his early to mid-20’s was hospitalized for his injuries and is expected to survive.

CHP investigators say they know this is a serious concern for the public and they are working to identify and arrest the shooter involved in each case.

