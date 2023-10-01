SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were stabbed in the Financial District on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. An additional victim was assaulted — all four of whom were taken to the hospital.

The stabbing and assault happened near Market Street and Battery at around 7:45 a.m., according to SFPD. Police arrived at the scene and detained an unidentified man.

The suspect was determined to have stabbed the three individuals and assaulted another, SFPD said. He was arrested on “probable cause” in connection to the crime.

The condition of the four adult victims is unknown at this time. SFPD did not release a motive for the assault and triple stabbing.

Police did not release the identity of the arrested suspect. No other information was immediately available.

SFPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”