VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were stabbed Sunday morning near a homeless encampment, the Vallejo Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened in the area of 3rd and Lemon Streets around 7:24 a.m.

Two of the victims are suffering life-threatening injuries, and the other died, police said. Police did not provide information about the victims.

No arrests have been made yet. Police have not provided a suspect description.

3rd Street and Lemon Street are located near Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church. It is also a few blocks away from the Napa River.

No other details about the stabbing were immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.