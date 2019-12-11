3 suspects arrested for armed robbery in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) – Three men are facing charges for an armed robbery at a business last month, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

On Nov. 20 around 8:20 p.m. police say the three suspects robbed Jerry’s Deli located at 1491 South Main Street.

The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Benjamin Mendez Jr., 18-year-old Jose Rosales-Salas and 19-year-old Christian Muniz. The three men are from San Jose.

Police say they stole cash, tobacco products, alcohol, and personal property from the clerk, before fleeing the area.

The clerk was not injured.

Milpitas police were able to arrest Mendez Jr. the next day for the robbery and an unrelated $15,000 hit-and-run warrant.

The other two suspects were arrested in San Jose about a week later.

All three men were booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call police at (408) 586-2400.