SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested Saturday morning in connection to 48 car burglaries across Millbrae, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) said in a press release. Throughout that morning, authorities received reports of about 48 cars being burglarized in the city.

Around 10:27 a.m., SMCSO deputies were notified of a stolen Hyundai near the Millbrae Avenue and US-101 intersection. As they were driving through the Westin Hotel on Old Bayshore Highway, the deputies heard a car alarm go off and learned a car’s window was smashed.

Shortly after, a witness reported the stolen Hyundai crashed into a house on Helen Drive and Tioga Drive — approximately two miles away from the Westin Hotel.

Three males were then seen running away from the car, jumping fences and entering the nearby Green Hills Country Club, according to the release. SMCSO deputies were eventually able to surround the area, and the three suspects were safely taken into custody.

The three suspects arrested were all from Oakland. They were identified as Amir Burke, 20, and Maurice Grace, 18; the third suspect is a 13-year-old whose name was not released.

Grace and Burke were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The minor was taken to San Mateo County Youth Services Center.

The San Bruno Police Department helped out with the arrests.