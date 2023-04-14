(KRON) — Three suspects are in custody in connection to the freeway shooting death of a 5-year-old girl last weekend, KRON4 News sources have confirmed. Eliyanah Crisostomo was riding with her family on the I-880 near Fremont last Saturday when she was shot and killed.

The family was on their way to dinner at a steakhouse in Milpitas when another car allegedly pulled up to the victim’s car and fired shots. One of those shots hit Eliyanah, who reportedly died within seconds.

The three suspects, Humberto Anaya, Emmanuel Sarango, and Kristo Ayala are in custody in connection to the killing. Court records indicate the men were arrested on April 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.